Business Standard

Monday, January 13, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi to dedicate 3 frontline naval combatants to nation on Wednesday

PM Modi to dedicate 3 frontline naval combatants to nation on Wednesday

INS Vaghsheer, the sixth and final submarine of the P75 Scorpene Project, represents India's growing expertise in submarine construction and has been built in collaboration with the France Naval Group

INS Sarvekshak, Indian Navy

INS Sarvekshak | Image: PIB

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate three frontline naval combatants -- INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and INS Vaghsheer -- to the nation on their commissioning at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on Wednesday.

In another function during his visit to Maharashtra, the prime minister will inaugurate an ISKCON Temple in Kharghar in Navi Mumbai, a PMO statement said on Monday.

It said the commissioning of the three major naval combatants marks a significant leap in realising India's vision of becoming a global leader in defence manufacturing and maritime security.

INS Surat, the fourth and final ship of the P15B Guided Missile Destroyer Project, ranks among the largest and most sophisticated destroyers in the world. It has an indigenous content of 75 per cent and is equipped with state-of-the-art weapon-sensor packages and advanced network-centric capabilities, the statement said.

 

INS Nilgiri, the first ship of the P17A Stealth Frigate Project, has been designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau and incorporates advanced features for enhanced survivability, seakeeping and stealth, reflecting the next generation of indigenous frigates.

Also Read

Omar Abdullah,Omar

LIVE: Heart says PM Modi will soon fulfil J-K statehood restoration promise, claims Omar Abdullah

Modi, Narendra Modi

Right things will happen at right time: PM after J&K CM asks for statehood

Omar Abdullah, PM Modi

Omar Abdullah credits PM Modi for J&K polls, pitches for 'full statehood'

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to launch Mission Mausam on Jan 14 to make India more weather-ready

Modi, PM Modi

PM Modi inaugurates Z-Morh tunnel in J-K to make Sonamarg accessible

INS Vaghsheer, the sixth and final submarine of the P75 Scorpene Project, represents India's growing expertise in submarine construction and has been built in collaboration with the Naval Group of France.

The statement also said that in line with his commitment to boosting India's cultural heritage, Modi will inaugurate the Sri Sri Radha Madanmohanji Temple, an ISKCON project.

The project, spread over nine acres, includes a temple with several deities, a Vedic education centre, proposed museums and auditorium, and a healing centre, among others. It aims to promote universal brotherhood, peace, and harmony through Vedic teachings, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Crude oil

India expects uninterrupted Russian oil supply for next two months

HAL's Combat Air Teaming System (CATS)

CATS Warrior: HAL completes key test of loyal wingman for deep-strike ops

Fog, Amritsar Fog, Winter, BSF, Security, Border

India summons Bangladesh envoy amid border fencing row with Dhaka

Army chief Upendra Dwivedi

No troop cuts at LAC this winter, summer review likely, says Army chief

Security forces,army,soilder

Security forces recover weapons, war-like stores from Manipur districts

Topics : Narendra Modi Indian Navy Naval Warship Indian Defence forces Maharashtra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEMahakumbh Mela 2025 LIVE UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon