Home / India News / Omar Abdullah thanks Modi for J&K visit, reminds him of 'statehood' promise

Omar Abdullah thanks Modi for J&K visit, reminds him of 'statehood' promise

PM Modi inaugurated the Z-morh tunnel in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district in the presence of Abdullah and Lt.Gov Manoj Sinha

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliver on his promise of restoring statehood to the Union Territory. Speaking at the inauguration of the Z-Morh\ tunnel, Abdullah acknowledged progress on two key commitments made by PM Modi during his Srinagar visit last year but emphasised the need to complete the third.
 
Praising the Prime Minister, Abdullah said, “Two promises—bridging the ‘Delhi ki Doori’ and holding Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir—have been fulfilled. But the third promise, restoring statehood, remains unfulfilled.” 
 
He added that people often question him about this, expressing confidence that PM Modi will fulfill the promise soon. “My heart believes that you will make this happen,” he said during the address. 
Abdullah also paid tribute to the seven individuals, including a doctor, who lost their lives during an attack in Gagangeer last October while working on the tunnel project. “They sacrificed their lives for this project and for the nation’s progress. For the past 35 years, the people of J&K have made sacrifices for the nation’s development. My party has also borne many sacrifices for this cause,” he said.
 
 
He further emphasised that PM Modi’s presence at the event sends a strong message to detractors of peace and progress in the region. “This is a clear signal to those who oppose the development, peace, and democracy of J&K—they will not succeed and will face defeat,” Abdullah said.
 

Topics : Narendra Modi Omar Abdullah Jammu and Kashmir BS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

