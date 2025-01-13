LIVE news: PM Modi to launch Sonamarg tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir today
BS Web Team New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the strategically important Sonamarg Tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district today. The 6.5-kilometre-long tunne will provide all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Sonamarg, enabling the development of Sonamarg resort as a winter sports destination. PM Modi will reach the Sonamarg Tunnel, also known as the Z-Morh tunnel, at 11.45 am, and its inauguration will follow.The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has held three more persons in the alleged Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) recruitment scam, a lawyer representing two of them said. Sahil Sonwani has been nabbed from Darjeeling in West Bengal, while Shashank Goyal and his wife Bhumika Katiyar have been apprehended from New Delhi, the couple's lawyer, Faisal Rizvi, said on Sunday. "The three were brought to Chhattisgarh on Sunday. The court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Kriti Kujur remanded them in the CBI's custody till January 13," Rizvi said. Sahil Sonwani, who was selected as deputy superintendent of police, is the son of the elder brother of retired IAS officer and former CGPSC Chairman Taman Singh Sonwani.
Shashank and Bhumika, selected as deputy collectors, are the son and daughter-in-law of Raipur-based director of Bajrang Power and Ispat Limited Shravan Kumar Goyal.
Dense fog conditions are very likely in the Delhi/NCR region and an orange alert was issued regarding the same. Air quality monitoring stations in Delhi have reported concerning pollution levels across the city. According to CPCB data, the AQI of the national capital recorded 285. As per recent data, the air quality index (AQI) at Jahangirpuri recorded a high of 346, while Nehru Nagar registered an alarming 345. Patparganj reported an AQI of 344, closely followed by North Campus, Delhi University, at 314.
10:04 AM
Submitted my resignation as MLA to Kerala Assembly Speaker, says Anvar
Kerala legislator P V Anvar, who joined Trinamool Congress, has resigned as Nilambur MLA.
9:50 AM
Ex-Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav's statue at Mahakumbh leads to row
Seers affiliated with the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad have slammed the installation of Mulayam Singh Yadav's statue in the Maha Kumbh Mela area.
Meanwhile, Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri said that the installation of Mulayam Singh Yadav's statue was intended to remind seers of the incidents where he “killed” members of their community. “We have no objection to Mulayam Singh's statue. He has been our chief minister. But what message do they (SP people) want to give by installing the statue at this time. Everyone knows what his contribution has been in the Ram temple movement. He has always been anti-Hindu, anti-Sanatan and in favour of Muslims,” Puri said.
9:34 AM
Karnataka Legislative Council chairperson Horatti takes exception to CID probing CT Ravi episode
The Chairperson of the Karnataka Legislative Council, Basavaraja S Horatti, has taken exception to the CID probing the episode involving BJP MLC C T Ravi allegedly using foul words against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar inside the council in Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi on December 19 last year.
9:25 AM
Very special day for those who cherish Bharatiya values, says PM Modi
As Maha Kumbh began in the holy city of Prayagraj on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described it as a very special day for those who cherish Indian values and culture, saying the massive religious event embodies India's timeless spiritual heritage. "A very special day for crores of people who cherish Bharatiya values and culture! Maha Kumbh 2025 commences in Prayagraj, bringing together countless people in a sacred confluence of faith, devotion and culture. The Maha Kumbh embodies India's timeless spiritual heritage and celebrates faith and harmony," he said on X.
9:02 AM
Need to put up united fight against drug abuse to safeguard future generations: Punjab Governor
Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Sunday expressed grave concern over the growing drug menace in Punjab and emphasised the need for a united and consistent fight against drug abuse to safeguard the state's future generations. Sharing his views during an event, Kataria highlighted the proliferation of synthetic drugs, which are causing irreversible harm to the youth.
First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 9:09 AM IST