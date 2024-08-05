President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Fiji, set to address Parliament

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Fiji on Monday on the first leg of her three-nation visit during which she will hold meetings with President Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka as India seeks to give further impetus to the historic bilateral ties. She will be in Fiji from August 5-7 at the invitation of its President Katonivere. This is the first visit by an Indian head of state to the archipelago nation. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp President Murmu was received by Fiji's Deputy Prime Minister, Viliame Gavoka, the Indian High Commissioner to Fiji, PS Karthikeyan, and other Fijian officials at the airport.

"President of India, Her Excellency Droupadi Murmu arriving into Nadi for her two-day State Visit of Fiji. Her Excellency was received and welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Viliame Gavoka, Turaga na Tui Nadi Ratu Vuniyani Navuniuci and Fiji's High Commissioner to India, Mr Jagnnath Sami," said a post on the Fijian government's official Facebook page.

During her visit, she is scheduled to address the Fijian Parliament and interact with its members, many of whom are of Indian origin.

After her visit to Fiji, Murmu will travel to New Zealand and Timor-Leste. Her six-day three-nation visit aims to take India's Act East Policy forward, according to the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi.

"Taking forward India's Act East Policy! President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn embarks on a 3-Nation visit to Fiji, New Zealand & Timor-Leste. In the first leg, President will undertake a State Visit to Fiji. The visit will give further impetus to the historic ties between the two countries," the MEA said in a post on X at her departure to Fiji.