Saturday, September 20, 2025 | 10:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Proxy wars, ISIS key threats, graft in security bodies must end: NIA chief

Proxy wars, ISIS key threats, graft in security bodies must end: NIA chief

India faces many internal threats, including terrorism, Naxalism, Khalistani players, separatism in Kashmir and infiltration from Bangladesh and Myanmar in the northeast, the NIA chief said

Sadanand Date

The NIA chief also recalled his experience during the establishment of Force One, Maharashtra's elite counter-terror agency. | File Image

Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 10:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Proxy wars and the ISIS are major challenges for India, said National Investigation Agency (NIA) chief Sadanand Date on Saturday, underscoring that corruption within institutions responsible for national security must end to tackle new hurdles.

He was in Pune to attend an event where he gave a lecture on India's internal security and its challenges.

While Naxalism, Khalistani elements and separatism remain internal challenges, proxy wars and the terror group Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) pose a major threat to the nation, said the director general of the country's premier anti-terror probe agency.

First, some countries are trying to disrupt our progress through proxy wars, and the second is ISIS. If we want to withstand new challenges, we must strengthen democracy. If we want to respond effectively to challenges, corruption within institutions responsible for national security must also end, said the senior IPS officer.

 

India faces many internal threats, including terrorism, Naxalism, Khalistani players, separatism in Kashmir and infiltration from Bangladesh and Myanmar in the northeast, the NIA chief said.

Also Read

J&K

Terrorists struck Pahalgam's Baisaran due to high tourist footfall: NIA

Yasin Malik

Delhi HC seeks Yasin Malik's response on NIA appeal for death penalty

NIA

NIA files chargesheet against five Maoist operatives in Chhattisgarh

malegaon blast 2016

Malegaon blast: NIA can charge absconders after arrest, says trial court

NIA, National Investigation Agency

NIA attaches properties of Pak-based Dawood gang's operative in Gujarat

So far, we have successfully overcome many of these issues. Our Constitution and democracy are our greatest achievements, along with an independent judiciary, as it has enabled us to succeed, he said.

The NIA chief also recalled his experience during the establishment of Force One, Maharashtra's elite counter-terror agency.

After the 26/11 attack, extensive changes were made to the police force. The government decided to create a commando unit in Maharashtra, and I was appointed as the IG (inspector general) of Force One. At 6 am every day, I used to join them for physical training.

"We understood the values of Force One directly from our personnel. Here, we realised that duty is greater than life itself. We built a value-driven organisation. The quality of work is more important than your position. We established the belief that talent is more important than rank, Date added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

US visa

Panic among Indian H-1B holders in US as visa fee hike hits travel plans

immigration, visa, travel

Govt studying implications of proposed US curbs on H-1B visas: MEA

Khwaja Asif, Pakistan defence minister

'Not on the radar': Pak Defence Min Asif denies nuclear link in Saudi pact

Srinagar, India-Pakistan war, conflict, army, security personnerl, vigil, ceasefire breach

J&K Police conduct terror-related searches at 8 locations across valley

terrorism ak47 guns violence

JeM, Hizbul Mujahideen shifting bases from PoK following Op Sindoor

Topics : NIA ISIS case National Security Agency

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 10:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPORussia Earthquake TodayGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon