Monday, August 11, 2025 | 02:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi HC seeks Yasin Malik's response on NIA appeal for death penalty

Delhi HC seeks Yasin Malik's response on NIA appeal for death penalty

Yasin Malik, chief of the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, is serving a life term after being convicted in May 2022 under sections of the UAPA and the IPC in a terror funding case

Yasin Malik

On Monday, the bench directed the jail authorities to produce Yasin Malik virtually on the next hearing date, which is scheduled on November 10. | Image: X

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought separatist leader Yasin Malik’s response to the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) plea seeking enhancement of his life sentence to the death penalty in a terror funding case, reported LiveLaw.
 
A bench of Justices Vivek Chaudhary and Shalinder Kaur granted Malik four weeks to file his reply and listed the matter for hearing on November 10. The apex court stated that Malik, who is lodged in Tihar Jail, was not produced virtually as directed earlier and had not filed his response in pursuance of its August  9, 2024, order. On that date, the court had ordered his virtual, rather than physical, appearance, citing security threats, the report added
 
 
On Monday, the bench directed the jail authorities to produce him virtually on the next hearing date, which is scheduled on November 10. 

Also Read

Yasin Malik

I am a political leader, not terrorist: Jailed JKLF chief Yasin Malik to SC

Supreme Court, SC

SC adjourns hearing on CBI's plea to transfer trial against Yasin Malik

Yasin Malik

SC orders Yasin Malik to appear virtually before Jammu court from Tihar

BSE, NSE, Indian share market, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's high, up 650 pts; Nifty atop 24,550; Adani Ent up 5%, Eternal 3%

initial public offering, IPO

Last day! All Time Plastics IPO closes today; subscription rises 4x, GMP 2%

The case

 
Malik, the chief of the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, is serving a life term after being convicted in May 2022 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code. He had pleaded guilty to the charges and chosen to argue his case in person.
 
The trial court, while sentencing him to life imprisonment, said the crimes did not meet the “rarest of rare” threshold for a death penalty. It also rejected Malik’s submission that he had followed the Gandhian principle of non-violence.
 
It also stated that Malik had said the crimes committed by Malik struck at the "heart of the idea of India" and were intended to forcefully secede Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India, reported news agency PTI. 
 
NIA had previously argued that Malik had “tactfully” avoided the death penalty by pleading guilty. “Any terrorist can come here, do terrorist activities, plead guilty and court says since he has pleaded guilty, I give him only life term and not capital punishment," the NIA said, as quoted by The Hindu in a 2023 report.
 
It also alleged that Malik crossed over to Pakistan for training, coordinated stone pelting and spread “rumours” on social media about oppression by security forces. “If this is not ‘rarest of rare’ when someone is continuously, by armed rebellion, killing army people and propagating one region of the nation as separate, there can never be rarest of case. This is rarest of rare case [for awarding a death penalty]... If this is not, what could be,” the NIA said, according to The Hindu.
 

More From This Section

Kapil Mishra

Delhi govt to promptly implement SC order on stray dogs: Kapil Mishra

GST

Karnataka witnesses 5-fold jump in GST tax evasion at ₹39,577 cr in FY25

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Latest LIVE: Nirmala Sitharaman introduces revised Income Tax Bill-2025 in Parliament

mcdonalds

In India, Trump's tariffs spark calls to boycott American goods, companies

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi detained during Opposition march to EC protesting Bihar SIR

Topics : Yasin Malik NIA terror funding Jammu and Kashmir BS Web Reports Delhi High Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayTata Motors Q1 ResultsBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon