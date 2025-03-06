India reminds UK of 'diplomatic obligations' on Jaishankar security breach

The Indian government on Thursday condemned the "provocative activities" linked to the security breach during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to London. In a statement, India criticised the misuse of "democratic freedoms" by a small group of "separatists and extremists".
In an official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs of India said, "We have seen the footage of a breach of security during the visit of EAM to the UK. We condemn the provocative activities of this small group of separatists and extremists. We deplore the misuse of democratic freedoms by such elements. We expect the host government in such cases to fully live upto their diplomatic obligations."
Khalistani extremists breach security
Khalistani extremists disrupted Jaishankar’s visit to London, attempting a security breach during a protest.
As Jaishankar was leaving the Chatham House venue after an event, an extremist rushed toward his vehicle and tore the Indian national flag in the presence of police officers. A widely shared video captures the moment the individual aggressively approached the minister’s convoy while officers initially hesitated to act. The footage shows the protester tearing the Tricolour as others chanted slogans. Shortly after, police detained him along with other demonstrators.
Another video shows Khalistani extremists protesting outside the venue where Jaishankar was holding discussions. The protesters can be seen waving flags and shouting pro-Khalistani slogans.
The incident occurred during Jaishankar’s official visit to the UK from March 4 to 9.