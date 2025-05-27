Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 01:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Security forces launch anti-terror operation in J&K's Kathua district

Security forces launch anti-terror operation in J&K's Kathua district

The joint cordon and search operation by police, army and CRPF was underway in the upper reaches of Lowang and Sarthal in Bani area since this morning

Security, Pulwama Security, Army, soldier

The operation was part of the area domination exercise and concluded peacefully (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Security forces on Tuesday launched search operations in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district following information about movement of suspected terrorists, officials said.

The joint cordon and search operation by police, army and CRPF was underway in the upper reaches of Lowang and Sarthal in Bani area since this morning, they said.

They said security forces received information about suspected movement of terrorists and immediately started the anti-terror operation to neutralise the threat.

Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police, meanwhile, also conducted a thorough search operation Manohar Gopala and Shatala camp area in Samba district for several hours this morning.

 

The operation was part of the area domination exercise and concluded peacefully, the officials said.

Also Read

Omar Abdullah, Omar

J-K CM urges PSU, parliament meets in Kashmir to boost tourism, trust

Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi meets Poonch shelling victims, vows to raise issue nationally

Parvathaneni Harish, India's Permanent representative at UN

Pak violated IWT spirit by inflicting 3 wars, terror attacks: India to UN

Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi to visit Poonch on May 24, set to meet families of victims

Indian army, security forces

SIA raids house linked to terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

The officials said a joint search operation is also continuing in the densely forested Singhpora area of Chatroo in Kishtwar district for the sixth day on Tuesday.

The operation started on May 22 following an encounter with terrorists which left one soldier dead. However, the terrorists managed their escape taking advantage of the thick foliage and challenging topography.

There was no further contact with the terrorists even as a search operation to track down and neutralise the terrorists continued in the area, the officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sanjay Jha

All-party delegation briefs Singapore minister on India's anti-terror stand

Ravi Shankar Prasad,Ravi Shankar

Ravi Shankar Prasad asks Indian diaspora in France to back anti-terror push

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

Yunus vows to uphold minority rights in B'desh during constitutional reform

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump sought mileage from Indo-Pak conflict, made false claim: US lawmaker

Modi, Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar

Indian all-party teams brief world on India's firm new anti-terror stance

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir kathua Terrorism Indian Army

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPBKS vs MI LIVE ScoreMBOSE SSLC Supplementary Exam ResultGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon