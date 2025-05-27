Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 11:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
All-party delegation briefs Singapore minister on India's anti-terror stand

All-party delegation briefs Singapore minister on India's anti-terror stand

During their stay here, the delegation will meet with Singaporean Ministers, Members of Parliament, representatives of think tanks, academia, businesses, media and the Indian community

Sanjay Jha

The delegation led by JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha arrived here from South Korea (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Singapore
Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

An all-party parliamentary delegation in a meeting with a senior Singaporean minister conveyed India's stance on the events since the terror attack in Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor and the new normal in its policy of combating terrorism.

The delegation led by JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha arrived here from South Korea.

"All-Party Parliamentary Delegation called on H E Ms Sim Ann, Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs of Singapore. The delegation conveyed India's stance on the events since the terror attack in Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor and the new normal in India's policy of combating terrorism," the High Commission of India in Singapore posted on X.

 

During their stay here, the delegation will meet with Singaporean Ministers, Members of Parliament, representatives of think tanks, academia, businesses, media and the Indian community.

Earlier, High Commissioner Shilpak Ambule briefed the delegation, setting the context for engagements in Singapore to convey India's resolve in fighting terrorism.

The delegation is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community to emphasise Pakistan's links to terrorism and assert that the recent conflict was triggered by the Pahalgam terror strike and not Operation Sindoor as alleged by Islamabad.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7.

Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Operation Sindoor India-Pak conflict Singapore Singapore-India

First Published: May 27 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

