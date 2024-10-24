Business Standard
Security forces recover arms and ammunition from several areas in Manipur

The successful recovery of these warlike stores highlights the seamless cooperation between the Indian Army, Assam Rifles and other law enforcement agencies

Representative Image (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 7:48 AM IST

In a series of successful joint operations, the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, in collaboration with Manipur Police and other security forces, recovered 11 weapons and other war-like stores from both hill and valley regions in the districts of Churachandpur, Chandel, and Thoubal of Manipur.

According to an official release from the Ministry of Defence, an information-based operation launched in Churachandpur district on October 22 by the Indian Army, in coordination with the Manipur Police and CRPF in the Thoroilok Area resulted in the recovery of two country-made mortar (Pompi), one country made pistol, grenades, explosives, ammunition and war like stores.

 

On the same day, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police recovered one .303 rifle, one single-barrel rifle, ammunition, and war-like stores from Lamzang village, near Bongbal village.

"In Chandel district, Assam Rifles carried out combing operations in areas between Songkhom and Gunjil village and recovered one Automatic Weapon, two locally-made mortars (Pompi), one single-barrel gun, ammunition and war-like stores," the release said.

The release further added that on October 23, Assam Rifles, along with Manipur Police recovered a cache of one 9mm country-made pistol, one single-barrel breech-loading (SBBL) gun, two grenades, ammunition, and war-like stores from the general area of Kwarok Maring village in Thoubal district.

"The successful recovery of these warlike stores highlights the seamless cooperation between the Indian Army, Assam Rifles and other law enforcement agencies, demonstrating their commitment to ensuring the security and safety of the region. With such operations, the security forces remain committed in their efforts to maintain peace and stability in the area," the release said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 7:48 AM IST

