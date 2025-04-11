Friday, April 11, 2025 | 09:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tahawwur Rana extradition: US says it supports India's pursuit of justice

Tahawwur Rana extradition: US says it supports India's pursuit of justice

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

India has successfully extradited Tahawwur Rana for his alleged involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Following his extradition, US Department of State spokesperson Tammy Bruce said: “The 26/11 terror attacks shocked the entire world, and America has long supported India’s efforts to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.”
 
Rana, 64, was extradited by the US on April 9 “to face justice for his role in planning the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks,” according to a PTI report. Reiterating President Donald Trump’s stance, the spokesperson said both India and the US would continue to work together to combat terrorism.
 
 
She added that many people might be unaware of the attack that took place in Mumbai in 2008, which killed 166 people, including six Americans.
 
Earlier, a spokesperson for the US Department of Justice also commented on Rana’s extradition to India and noted that it was a crucial step in seeking justice for the victims of the heinous attacks.
 
Rana’s transfer to Indian custody came days after his final attempt to evade extradition failed, when the US Supreme Court rejected his plea. In his emergency application, Rana had sought a stay on the extradition order, claiming that he would be subject to torture if returned to India.

Tahawwur Rana’s involvement in terror attacks

 
A Canadian national of Pakistani origin, Rana has been accused of playing a role in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Investigative agencies reported that he maintained ties with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a Pakistan-based Islamist militant group responsible for the attack. He is also closely associated with David Coleman Headley, also known as Daood Gilani, a key conspirator of the 26/11 attacks. Rana, who runs an immigration services firm, helped Headley obtain an Indian visa and set up a fake immigration consultancy, which served as a cover for conducting surveillance at locations in Mumbai later targeted by 10 Pakistani terrorists.
 

2008 Mumbai terror attacks

 
On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists carried out a series of coordinated attacks across Mumbai, targeting several prominent locations in India’s financial capital. The assault resulted in the deaths of 166 people and left over 300 injured.
 
(With PTI inputs)

