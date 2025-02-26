Wednesday, February 26, 2025 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Taiwan detects 11 Chinese military aircraft, 14 vessels around territory

Taiwan detects 11 Chinese military aircraft, 14 vessels around territory

Of the 11 aircraft, nine crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the island's ADIZ

China Taiwan

ANI Asia
Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) reported detecting 11 Chinese aircraft, 14 naval vessels and two official ships near the island on Wednesday.

Of the 11 aircraft, nine crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the island's northern, central, southwestern and southeastern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), the MND said.

The MND said in a post on X, " 11 PLA aircraft, 14 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 9 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and southeastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

 

Earlier on Tuesday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) reported detecting 12 Chinese aircraft, 14 naval vessels, one official ship, and two balloons near the island.

Of the 12 aircraft, 10 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the island's northern and southwestern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), the MND said.

The MND said in a post on X, "12 sorties of PLA aircraft, 14 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 10 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. 2 PRC balloons were detected during this timeframe."

Earlier on Saturday, China launched satellites from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center, which flew over Taiwan towards the Western Pacific, Taiwan's Ministry of Defence (MND) stated.

The Taiwanese MND further said on Saturday that though their armed forces are ready to respond, this launch does not pose a threat.

In a post on X, it said, "At 8:11 p.m. (UTC+8), China launched satellites from XSLC, with the flight path over central Taiwan toward the Western Pacific. The altitude is beyond the atmosphere, posing no threat. ROC Armed Forces monitored the process and remain ready to respond."

Earlier on Friday, the Taiwanese Armed Forces concluded the high-level tabletop exercise where their Defence Minister Wellington Koo Li-hsiung recognized the dedication of all participants and urged all units to continue enhancing combat readiness.

In a post on X, the MND said, "The ROC Armed Forces high-level tabletop exercise concluded successfully yesterday. Defense Minister Wellington Koo Li-hsiung recognized the dedication of all participants and urged all units to continue enhancing combat readiness for national defence operations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

