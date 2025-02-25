Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 10:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India will always advocate 'zero tolerance' for terrorism: Jaishankar

India will always advocate 'zero tolerance' for terrorism: Jaishankar

In address at 58th Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, he asserted that India will always advocate "zero tolerance" for terrorism and call out any effort to normalise it

Jaishankar said India has always played an active role in the global promotion and protection of human rights. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Feb 25 2025 | 9:59 PM IST

There is a clear and urgent need for a new multilateral system that reflects contemporary global realities as past few years "exposed" the "stark inadequacies" of the existing structures, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said.

In a virtual address at the 58th Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, he also asserted that India will always advocate "zero tolerance" for terrorism and call out any effort to normalise it.

Delving into geo-political turmoils in various geographies, Jaishankar said the world continues to grapple with conflicts and it is growing more fractured, uncertain, and unstable in the face of emerging challenges.  ALSO READ: 'Decide what kind of ties you want': Jaishankar talks tough with Bangladesh

 

"There is a clear and urgent need for a multilateral system that reflects contemporary global realities, one that is better equipped to respond to modern challenges, and, in essence, one that is fit for purpose," he said.

"The past few years have exposed the stark inadequacies of existing multilateral structures. When the world needed them the most, they were found wanting," he said.

Jaishankar said India has always played an active role in the global promotion and protection of human rights.

"Our approach has been centered on building capacity and strengthening human resources and infrastructure in alignment with the priorities of our partners -- always upholding the principles of fiscal responsibility, transparency, and sustainability," he said.

Jaishankar said India's development partnerships with countries across the world reflects this commitment.

"At the same time, we have been firm and uncompromising in combating terrorism. India will always advocate zero tolerance for terrorism and call out any effort to normalize it," he said.

"We do not merely speak of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam -- the world as one family; we live by it. And today, more than ever, this perspective is urgently needed," he said.

"The world continues to grapple with conflicts and crises, growing more fractured, uncertain, and unstable in the face of emerging challenges, even as it struggles to recover from the recent ones," he added.

The external affairs minister further said India remains ready to support and lead efforts toward reforms.

"Let me conclude by reaffirming India's steadfast commitment to the global promotion and protection of human rights and to ensuring their full realisation for all people," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 9:59 PM IST

