Home / Companies / News / Delta Electronics investing $500 million in India to expand presence

Delta Electronics investing $500 million in India to expand presence

The company, through its Indian arm has made significant investments since its entry into the domestic market in 2003, Benjamin Lin, President of Delta Electronics India said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

Taiwan-based Delta Electronics is investing $500 million, announced in 2015, under the government's Make in India initiative to expand its presence in the domestic market, a top company official said.

The company, through its Indian arm has made significant investments since its entry into the domestic market in 2003, Benjamin Lin, President of Delta Electronics India said in a press conference at "Elecrama 2025", organised by IEEMA in Greater Noida.

"India is a key market for Delta, and we are committed to driving its industrial and energy transformation with our advanced solutions. Our strategic investment in the Krishnagiri facility underscores our dedication to local innovation, manufacturing excellence, and sustainability," he told reporters.

 

The company is in process of investing $500 million in India which also includes expansion of the Krishnagiri facility, according to a presentation made by Lin.

"Through this investment, we aim to strengthen India's self-reliance in smart manufacturing and energy infrastructure while contributing to global industry standards," he said adding the company aims to make part of that expansion operational by 2025-end.

At Krishnagiri, located around 90 km from Bengaluru, the company's manufacturing entails solutions for electric mobility segment like fast EV charging infrastructure, telecom industry solutions like direct current convertors and rectifiers, and solutions used to lower the electricity consumption of data centres.

At Elecrama, the company showcased some of its high-end automation solutions for industrial applications.

Its D-Bot series collaborative robots are designed for smart factory automation and equipped with advanced safety mechanisms. These robots detect contact and instantly reverse movement to prevent accidents, ensuring safe human-robot collaboration.

Its 240kW direct current fast EV charger, developed by Delta Electronics India's R&D and engineering teams, is a dual-vehicle charging solution boasting 95 per cent efficiency, and it comes with wired/4G GSM (Global System for Mobile Communications) connectivity for commercial applications, fleet operators, and public charging networks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 23 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

