Taiwan detects 9 Chinese military aircraft, 9 naval vessels near territory

This latest incident adds to a series of similar provocations by China in recent months

So far in August, Taiwan has detected PLA aircraft 71 times and Chinese ships 36 times.

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 8:00 AM IST

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) has said that 9 Chinese military aircraft and 9 naval vessels were operating around Taiwan from 6 am (local time) on Sunday to 6 am (local time) on Monday.
Further, the Ministry stated that, of the 9 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, 6 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).
In response, Taiwan monitored the situation and responded accordingly.
"9 PLA aircraft and 9 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 6 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said in a post on X.
On Sunday, Taiwan detected 36 Chinese military aircraft and 12 naval vessels out of which 31 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern, southeastern and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).
So far in August, Taiwan has detected PLA aircraft 71 times and Chinese ships 36 times, Taiwan News reported. Since September 2020, China has intensified its use of gray zone tactics by increasing the number of military aircraft and naval vessels operating around Taiwan.

According to a Taiwan News report, gray zone tactics are "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resorting to direct and sizable use of force."
This latest incident adds to a series of similar provocations by China in recent months. China has increased its military activities around Taiwan, including regular air and naval incursions into Taiwan's ADIZ and military exercises near the island.
Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949. However, China considers Taiwan part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 8:00 AM IST

