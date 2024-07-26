Business Standard
Ties based on shared democratic values: Indian High Commission to Maldives

The Indian High Commissioner to the Maldives, Munu Mahawar, paid a courtesy call to Speaker of the Parliament Abdul Raheem Abdulla on Thursday

India-Maldives, India Maldives flag

The ties between India and the Maldives came under severe strain since November last year. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Male
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 1:03 PM IST

India's "special relationship" with the Maldives is based on shared democratic values, the Indian mission here has said, expressing confidence in intensifying Parliamentary linkages with the archipelago nation.
The Indian High Commissioner to the Maldives, Munu Mahawar, paid a courtesy call to Speaker of the Parliament Abdul Raheem Abdulla on Thursday.
"The High Commissioner of India to the Maldives, H.E. Shri Munu Mahawar, paid a courtesy call on Hon. Abdul Raheem Abdulla, Speaker of the People's Majlis," the Maldivian Parliament's official account said in a post on X on Thursday.
"India's special relationship with the Maldives is based on shared democratic values. We look forward to intensifying our Parliamentary linkages," the Indian High Commission said, reposting it.
Earlier this month, Mahawar called on President Mohamed Muizzu at the President's Office, and the two nations reiterated the "unwavering" commitment to fostering "continued close relations" and enhancing bilateral cooperation, agreeing to work together towards maintaining peace and stability in the Indian Ocean.
The ties between India and the Maldives came under severe strain since November last year when Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, took charge as Maldivian president.

Muizzu had asked India to withdraw nearly 90 Indian military personnel operating three aviation platforms gifted by the country. India withdrew its military personnel by May 10 and replaced them with civilian personnel to operate a Dornier aircraft and two helicopters.
However, President Muizzu was one of the foreign heads of government invited for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing in for a historic third term last month.

Topics : India Maldives ties India Maldives Maldives India in Maldives

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 1:03 PM IST

