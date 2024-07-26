Business Standard
PM Modi targets Pak on Kargil Vijay Diwas, says 'hasn't learnt any lesson'

Paying tributes to soldiers here on Kargil Vijay Diwas, he said the nation honours gallant efforts and sacrifices of the armed forces

PM Modi said that Pakistan faced defeat whenever it has carried out any misadventure. | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that Pakistan has not learnt any lessons from history and has faced defeat whenever it carried out any misadventure.
Paying tributes to soldiers here on Kargil Vijay Diwas, he said the nation honours gallant efforts and sacrifices of the armed forces.
Pakistan faced defeat whenever it has carried out any misadventure. It has not learned any lessons from history, he said.
"In Kargil, we not only won the war, we gave a wonderful example of truth, restraint and strength, he said at a ceremony here.
"Our bravehearts will crush terrorism and enemy will be given a befitting response," he asserted while holding that Pakistan is trying to remain relevant through terror and proxy war.

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 12:44 PM IST

