Tit-for-tat: Expulsions of Pakistani diplomatic staff over the years

December 1988 : Pakistan’s military attache Brigadier Zahirul Islam Abbasi arrested for espionage after Delhi Police caught him handing over ₹25,000 for classified information

October 1997: Diplomat Murad Baloch from

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, India downgraded the already tenuous diplomatic ties with Pakistan. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Wednesday said India was declaring defence advisers in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi as persona non grata and reducing the count of its own high commission in Islamabad to 30 from 55. Expelling officials has been part of diplomatic tit-for-tat. A look at expulsions over the years: