Trudeau speaks with UK counterpart Starmer amid India-Canada tensions

Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Starmer agreed to remain in close and regular contact

Justin Trudeau (Photo: Reuters)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 12:55 PM IST

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with his United Kingdom counterpart Keir Starmer, amidst escalating tensions between Canada and India over Hardeep Singh Nijjar case.

"Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer, discussed recent developments related to a targeted campaign against Canadian citizens by agents linked to the government of India," a statement released by Canadian PM's office on October 14 said .

It said that the leaders discussed the importance of ensuring citizens' safety and security, as well as upholding the rule of law. Trudeau emphasised Canada's commitment to cooperation with India to address this critical issue.

 

"Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Starmer agreed to remain in close and regular contact," the staement read.
 

Trudeau has claimed that he has "credible allegations" of India's hand in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India has denied all the allegations, calling them "absurd" and "motivated" and has accused Canada of giving space to extremist and anti-India elements in their country.

Amidst the diplomatic row between the two nations, Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly has said that the decision to expel Indian diplomats was based on evidence gathered by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in India-designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing case and urged the Indian government to support the ongoing probe for the benefit of two nations.

The six expelled Canadian diplomats include Stewart Ross Wheeler, Acting High Commissioner, Patrick Hebert, Deputy High Commissioner, Marie Catherine Joly, First Secretary, lan Ross David Trites, First Secretary, Adam James Chuipka, First Secretary, Paula Orjuela, First Secretary.

"They have been asked to leave India by or before 11:59 pm on Saturday, October 19, 2024," as per a MEA release.

On Monday, India expelled six Canadian diplomats after Canada's allegations about the involvement of Indian High Commissioner in the 2023 killing of Sikh seperatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. It also announced that it is withdrawing its High Commissioner

Hours earlier it summoned Canada's Charge d'Affaires Stewart Wheeler and conveyed that the "baseless targeting" of the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats and officials in Canada was completely unacceptable.

In a statement on October 14, India "strongly" rejected diplomatic communication from Canada suggesting that the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats were "persons of interest" in an investigation and termed it as "preposterous imputations" and part of the political agenda of the Justin Trudeau government.


First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 12:55 PM IST

