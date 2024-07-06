Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Twin clashes in J-K's Kulgam: Soldier killed in terrorist encounters

The terrorists opened fire at the security forces and an encounter broke out

Security forces, police

The officials said a soldier of the Indian Army sustained fatal injuries in the exchange of fire. Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2024 | 8:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A soldier lost his life as security forces and terrorists were engaged in gunfights at two places in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.
The first gunfight took place in Modergam village of the south Kashmir district after security forces launched a cordon and search operation there following specific inputs about the presence of terrorists, the officials said.
The terrorists opened fire at the security forces and an encounter broke out.
The officials said a soldier of the Indian Army sustained fatal injuries in the exchange of fire.
In another gunfight, contact with terrorists was established in the Frisal Chinnigam area of Kulgam.
"Police and security forces are on job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X.
 
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Amarnath pilgrims, pilgrims

Amarnath Yatra: Rain lashes Baltal that serves as pilgrims' camping ground

Amarnath pilgrims, pilgrims

Another batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims departs from Srinagar base camp

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

Amit Shah chairs key meeting of BJP J-K on parliamentary elections

Jammu & Kashmir, Encounter

J&K attacks: J&K Police aims to counter terror surge with new special force

Amarnath pilgrims, pilgrims

Another batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims departs from Srinagar base camp

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir terror attack Indian Soldier

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 06 2024 | 8:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAmazon Fire TV Stick 4K ReviewAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon