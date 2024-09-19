Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 'Unwarranted': India reacts to US court summon over 'plot' to kill Pannun

'Unwarranted': India reacts to US court summon over 'plot' to kill Pannun

A US court has summoned the Indian government following Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's lawsuit alleging an assassination plot against him, a charge that has been denied by the Centre

Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is pictured in his office (Photo: PTI)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 3:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A court in the United States on Thursday issued summons to the Indian government in response to a civil lawsuit filed by Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, which alleges an assassination plot against him.

The external affairs ministry has labelled the lawsuit as "completely unwarranted."
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"When these issues were first brought to our attention, we took action. There's a high-level committee engaged (in this matter)...," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

The US District Court for the Southern District of New York has issued the summons, in which the Government of India, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and former Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) Chief Samant Goel have been named. Additionally, R&AW agent Vikram Yadav, and Indian businessman Nikhil Gupta have also been named and are required to file a response within 21 days. The Centre has not yet reacted to the development.
 

More From This Section

Weapons

Ukraine reportedly using Indian arms against Russia: How and why explained

Agniveers programme

Psychological test for Agniveers, anti-drone systems on DRDO's 2024 agenda

United Nations

India abstains from UNGA resolution urging Israel's exit from occupied land

China Taiwan

Taiwan detects 20 Chinese military aircraft, 10 vessels near territory

India USA

India-US conduct joint military exercise under Yudh Abhyas in Rajasthan


Pannu shared a copy of the summons on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, which has been withheld in India. Pannun holds US and Canadian citizenships.

What is the Pannun assassination case about?

The issue over India’s alleged attempt to assassinate Pannun, a designated terrorist, has been a thorn in the India-US diplomatic ties. In November 2023, the US Justice Department had slapped Gupta, an Indian national, with murder-for-hire charges, alleging his involvement in a plot to assassinate the ‘Sikhs for Justice’ organisation leader.

In June, Gupta pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was arrested from the Czech Republic last year and later extradited to the US  at the request of the US government in connection with the case.

US prosecutors allege that Gupta was acting under the direction of an unnamed Indian government official, a claim that India has denied. The Centre had also announced that an inquiry had been initiated to investigate the allegations and look into the evidence shared by the US.

In April, The Washington Post had reported that Vikram Yadav, a R&AW officer, was the Indian official behind the plot and that former R&AW Chief Goel had sanctioned the operation.

The report had been dismissed by India as making "unwarranted and unsubstantiated imputations.”

The development comes two days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the US for the annual Quad summit, being hosted by President Joe Biden. Modi will be in the US from September 21-23.

Also Read

Sudhanshu Trivedi, Sudhanshu

Indulging in dangerous stunts: BJP attacks Rahul Gandhi on meet with Omar

Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

We continue to expect accountability from Indian govt: US on Pannun case

Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

Pannun assassination: Will look forward to results of inquiry, says US

pannun, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

Pannun 'assassination' plot: Indian national Nikhil Gupta pleads not guilty

Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

Nikhil Gupta to face justice in US court in Pannun case: Attorney general

Topics : Gurpatwant Singh Pannun BS Web Reports Khalistan movement Khalistan issue Modi govt United States India and US

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 3:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon