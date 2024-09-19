Business Standard
Psychological test for Agniveers, anti-drone systems on DRDO's 2024 agenda

Currently, the recruitment process for Agniveers involves educational qualifications, physical tests, and medical assessments but lacks psychological evaluation

Hyderabad: First batch of Agniveers during a fitness training, at 1EME center in Secunderabad, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Photo: PTI

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 11:09 AM IST

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has outlined several high-priority projects for this year, focusing on initiatives ranging from psychological assessments for the armed forces to advanced weapons systems.

According to a report by Indian Express, these efforts include developing a psychological evaluation for Agniveers, enhancing directed energy weapon systems, and providing statutory backing to key certification bodies.
Psychological assessment for Agniveers


One significant project is the development of a psychological assessment test for the selection of Agniveers in the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force. This test, aimed at evaluating the mental fitness of recruits, is expected to be adopted by the armed forces later this year. Currently, the recruitment process for Agniveers includes educational qualifications, physical tests, and medical assessments, but lacks psychological evaluation, the report said.
 

The Defence Institute of Psychological Research (DIPR), a part of DRDO, has been working on this initiative, and a psychometric test for Agniveers was trialled during a recruitment rally last year.

Weapon systems


Another major focus for DRDO is the finalisation of advanced weapon systems. This includes the Final Operational Clearance for the Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) system for the Indian Air Force (IAF), known as "Netra". These platforms are designed to detect and track enemy aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), aiding in threat assessment and interception. The IAF is currently operating two AEW&C systems that have already received Initial Operational Clearance, the report said.

Additionally, DRDO is working on a 30 kW Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) system to neutralise rogue aerial objects using concentrated electromagnetic energy. Such technology is crucial for countering the threat posed by UAVs, which have become a growing security concern, the report stated.

Certification bodies


As part of its broader agenda, DRDO also aims to grant statutory status to key regulatory and certification entities like the Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification and the Centre for Fire, Explosive, and Environment Safety.

In addition, DRDO is prioritising the development of an anti-drone High Power Microwave System with a range of 1 km, designed to neutralise enemy drones. Plans are also underway for the maiden launch of a Long-Range Land Attack Cruise Missile, which will eventually be integrated into aerial, naval, and land-based platforms, the report further said.

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 11:09 AM IST

