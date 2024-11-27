US, India stronger when working together: Blinken after meeting EAM

The United States and India are stronger when they work together, US Secretary of State Tony Blinken has said.
Blinken made the remarks in a post on X after meeting India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the G7 meeting in Fiuggi, Italy on Tuesday.
Always good to meet @SecBlinken, this time in Fiuggi, Italy. Discussed the state of the world and India-US partnership, which continues to move forward. ???????? ???????? pic.twitter.com/F1r7IfaFdI— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 26, 2024
He also shared a picture from the meeting.
Jaishankar also posted about the meeting on X and said he discussed the state of the world and the India-US partnership, which continues to move forward, with Blinken.
After the meeting, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said, "The United States desires to continue coordinating closely with India to address global security challenges." During the meeting, Blinken and Jaishankar affirmed the US and India's enduring commitment to deepening bilateral ties, Miller said in a readout of the meeting.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)