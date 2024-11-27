Business Standard
DIG reviews security measures along IB in three sub-sectors in Jammu

He also held discussions with the BSF authorities to enhance coordination as part of the Border Management System

DIG visited the border outposts such as Sai Harpal, Suchetgarh and Bakarpur with a focus on addressing security concerns. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India
Nov 27 2024

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range, Shiv Kumar Sharma, on Tuesday conducted a detailed visit to the International Border (IB) areas in three sub-sectors in Jammu district to review the security and operational preparedness of the BSF and police forces, officials said.

During his visit of Arnia, Bishnah and R S Pura sub-sectors in the district this evening, the DIG assessed the situation in sensitive areas, including Aik Nallah, Phaghu Nallah, Chakroi and Sai, meeting with the police officials and Village Defence Group members to strengthen security measures, they said.

He also held discussions with the BSF authorities to enhance coordination as part of the Border Management System.

 

He visited the border outposts such as Sai Harpal, Suchetgarh and Bakarpur with a focus on addressing security concerns and establishing joint checkpoints for improved results, the officials said.

At Border Police Posts of Dewangarh and Hara Pir Checkpost in Sai Kallan Chakroi, the DIG directed the officials to ensure timely redressal of public grievances and instructed personnel to remain extra vigilant.

He emphasised strengthening the checkpoints, especially during night hours, to monitor anti-social and anti-national elements.

The public in these areas has been urged to provide timely information to the police to assist in maintaining security and peace, they said.

Nov 27 2024

