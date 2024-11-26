Business Standard
Govt signs pact for solar projects in Fiji, Comros, Madagascar, Seychelles

This development comes after India committed to invest $2 million in new solar projects in these Indo-Pacific countries under Quad Climate Working Group initiative

Solar energy is a viable solution to help these countries address climate change-related challenges. | Photo: Shutterstock

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 11:37 PM IST

The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday signed a Project Implementation Agreement with the International Solar Alliance to operationalize a solar project worth $ 2 million in Fiji, Comros, Madagascar, and the Seychelles, according to an official release.

This development comes after India committed to invest $2 million in new solar projects in these Indo-Pacific countries under Quad Climate Working Group initiative.

Following the signing of the agreement, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal took to social media platform X to highlight India's commitment to renewables and just energy transitions in island nations of the Indo-Pacific.

As per a study undertaken by the ISA, the countries under consideration for solar projects have energy issues related to the perishability of agriculture products, unreliable electricity supply in health centers, and irrigation purposes in remote areas where grid power supply or solar mini grids are not available yet, the release stated.

 

Solar projects in these countries are focused on the areas of cold storage, solarization of health care facilities, and solar water pumping systems are under consideration, the release stated.

The successful execution of these projects is expected to enhance energy access, create employment, and provide reliable and quality power supply in these Indo-Pacific countries, the release stated.

Solar energy is a viable solution to help these countries address climate change-related challenges.

"The latest round of clean energy investments by India in these countries strengthens the nation's commitment of the Quad to address the challenges posed by climate change and facilitate their transition to a clean energy economy for the people, planet and our shared prosperity," the MEA release added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 11:37 PM IST

