US Supreme Court clears 26/11 convict Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India

Tahawwur Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, is wanted in India for his involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks

File Photo: The US court has approved the extradition of a Canadian businessman of Pakistani descent Tahawwur Rana to India where he is sought for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

The US Supreme Court on Saturday approved the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, a convict in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, to India, according to PTI. This decision marks a crucial victory for India, which has long sought Rana's extradition to face justice.
 
Tahawwur Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, is accused of playing a key role in the Mumbai attacks that shook India's financial capital. The incident, orchestrated by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, claimed 166 lives, including six Americans, during a 60-hour siege of iconic locations across Mumbai.
 
Rana had mounted a legal challenge to avoid extradition, making this decision a culmination of his final appeal. After losing battles in multiple lower and federal courts, Rana approached the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in San Francisco and, subsequently, the Supreme Court. This was his last legal option.
 
 
On December 16, US Solicitor General Elizabeth B Prelogar urged the Supreme Court to reject Rana's petition. Rana's lawyer, Joshua L Dratel, countered the recommendation on December 23, arguing for the court to accept his writ. However, the Supreme Court’s decision now clears the way for his extradition.
 
Rana’s connection to the 26/11 attacks traces back to his association with David Coleman Headley, a Pakistani-American LeT terrorist and one of the masterminds behind the operation. Headley provided vital intelligence and reconnaissance for the attacks.
 
The 26/11 terror attacks remain one of the darkest chapters in India's history. Ten Pakistani terrorists unleashed chaos on Mumbai, targeting prominent sites like the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, and Nariman House, leaving a trail of destruction and grief.
 
Rana's extradition, once finalised, is expected to bring him to trial in India, where he faces charges for his involvement in the deadly plot. 

First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

