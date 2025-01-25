Business Standard

Keeping a close watch on neighbours: India as ISI officials visit B'desh

Pakistani spy agency ISI's Director General of Analysis Maj Gen Shahid Amir Afsar and certain other officials are currently visiting Bangladesh, according to reports

Randhir Jaiswal

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2025 | 7:19 AM IST

Against the backdrop of an increase in engagement between Bangladeshi and Pakistani military officials, India on Friday said it keeps a close watch on developments in the neighbourhood having a bearing on national security and takes "appropriate" action if required.

Pakistani spy agency ISI's Director General of Analysis Maj Gen Shahid Amir Afsar and certain other officials are currently visiting Bangladesh, according to reports.

The visit to Dhaka by the Pakistani military officials came after a delegation of Bangladeshi military officials toured Pakistan and held meetings with the three service chiefs.

"We keep an eye on all activities around the country and in the region, as well as all activities affecting national security, and the government will take appropriate steps," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in response to a question at his weekly media briefing.

 

He said India's approach towards Bangladesh has been to maintain friendly ties.

"We support a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh. We want to strengthen our ties so that the people of India and Bangladesh can prosper," he said.

On Bangladesh's objection to India constructing a fence along the frontier between the two nations, Jaiswal said it is aimed at countering criminal activities such as human and cattle trafficking.

The construction work is covered by the existing bilateral agreements, he added.

There has been a sharp downturn in India-Bangladesh relations after deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled Dhaka in August last year in the face of a massive anti-government protest.

The relations nosedived dramatically after the interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus failed to contain attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh.

Topics : Ministry of External Affairs External Affairs Ministry Bangladesh Pakistan Pakistan-India ISI

First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 7:19 AM IST

