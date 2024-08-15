US welcomes India's engagement, efforts for peace in Russia-Ukraine war

The United States welcomes India's engagement in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and its efforts to bring peace between the two countries, US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel has said here.

Patel was responding to a question on the likely visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Ukraine later this month.

"I will let the (Indian) prime minister's office speak to any of his own travels. I don't have anything to offer there," he said during his daily news conference on Wednesday.

"We are in touch with our Indian partners on a number of issues and, of course, would welcome India's engagement in the war between Russia and Ukraine, especially as it relates to ensuring that we get to a just and durable peace that is reflective of what our Ukrainian partners are attempting to do, which is to defend their territorial integrity and sovereignty," Patel said.