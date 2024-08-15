Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / US welcomes India's engagement, efforts for peace in Russia-Ukraine war

US welcomes India's engagement, efforts for peace in Russia-Ukraine war

US welcomes India's engagement in ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and efforts to bring peace between countries, US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said

Vedant Patel, Deputy Spokesperson

We are in touch with our Indian partners on a number of issues and, of course, would welcome India's engagement in the war between Russia and Ukraine: Vedant Patel. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2024 | 7:04 AM IST

The United States welcomes India's engagement in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and its efforts to bring peace between the two countries, US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel has said here.
Patel was responding to a question on the likely visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Ukraine later this month.
"I will let the (Indian) prime minister's office speak to any of his own travels. I don't have anything to offer there," he said during his daily news conference on Wednesday.
"We are in touch with our Indian partners on a number of issues and, of course, would welcome India's engagement in the war between Russia and Ukraine, especially as it relates to ensuring that we get to a just and durable peace that is reflective of what our Ukrainian partners are attempting to do, which is to defend their territorial integrity and sovereignty," Patel said.
Modi is likely to visit Poland and Ukraine from August 21 to 23. No official announcement in this regard has been made yet.

First Published: Aug 15 2024 | 7:04 AM IST

