India issues safety advisory to nationals in 3 Russia regions amid conflict

For those requiring assistance or guidance, the embassy has provided a dedicated email address and telephone number. | Image: Shutterstock

The Indian embassy here on Wednesday advised its citizens, including students, residing in Bryansk, Belgorod, and Kursk regions of Russia to relocate temporarily to safer places, citing recent "security incidents" in these areas following the intensification of the Russia-Ukraine war. The security advisory was issued hours after Russia's Belgorod border region declared an emergency under heavy shelling by Ukrainian forces that are pressing a major cross-border incursion into the adjacent Kursk region for a second week. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp An emergency was declared in Kursk last Saturday after Ukrainian forces on August 6 launched an incursion into the region, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, with both sides reporting casualties and territorial gains.

"In view of the recent security incidents in Bryansk, Belgorod and Kursk regions, Indian nationals are advised to take necessary precautions and temporarily relocate outside these regions," the Indian embassy said.

For those requiring assistance or guidance, the embassy has provided a dedicated email address and telephone number.

"Any Indian national or student requiring any assistance may contact the Embassy at email: edul.rnoscow@mea.gov.in or telephone number +7 965 277 3414," the advisory said.