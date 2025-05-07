Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 09:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
World must show zero tolerance for terrorism: Jaishankar on Op Sindoor

World must show zero tolerance for terrorism: Jaishankar on Op Sindoor

EAM's statement comes in the wake of Indian strikes under "Operation Sindoor," which targeted nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir

Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar | (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 9:46 AM IST

Hours after the Indian Armed Forces successfully struck nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK) under Operation Sindoor, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that "the world must show zero tolerance for terrorism."

In a post shared on X, Jaishankar stated, "The world must show zero tolerance for terrorism. #OperationSindoor."

His statement comes in the wake of Indian strikes under "Operation Sindoor," which targeted nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

India's Ministry of Defence said the action was in direct response to the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 that killed 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen and injured several others.

 

In its statement, the Ministry of Defence stated, "A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'OPERATION SINDOOR', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed."

"Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution," it added.

The operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, with the mobilisation of assets and troops. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was constantly monitoring Operation Sindoor throughout the night, sources confirmed to ANI.

The strikes on all nine targets were successful, sources further revealed. The Indian forces selected the locations to target top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in sponsoring terrorist activities in India.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has announced that a press briefing on Operation Sindoor will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 am. Further details regarding the operation are expected to be shared during the briefing.

Topics : S Jaishankar Operation Sindoor Pahalgam attack India Pakistan relations

First Published: May 07 2025 | 9:45 AM IST

