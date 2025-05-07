Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 05:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Operation Sindoor: What we know so far about Indian missile strikes in Pak

Operation Sindoor: What we know so far about Indian missile strikes in Pak

India launched Operation Sindoor targeting sites in Pakistan across the LoC. Here's what we know so far about the 2025 cross-border military strike and its implications

Operation Sindoor. The image shared by Indian Army on X giving confirmation of the strikes carried out by India in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir in the wake of Pahalgam terror attacks.

Operation Sindoor. The image shared by Indian Army on X giving confirmation of the strikes carried out by India in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir in the wake of Pahalgam terror attacks.

Shivansh Jauhri
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 5:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian armed forces carried out strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in the early hours of Wednesday, May 7, in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attacks of April 22 that left 26 civilians dead. A statement released by the Ministry of Defence said, “A little while ago, the Indian armed forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed,” said the MoD. “Altogether, nine sites have been targeted,” the statement added.
 

Why India launched Operation Sindoor inside Pakistan on May 7, 2025

 
Terrorists from Pakistan attacked tourists in the Pahalgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, killing 26 civilians. Operation Sindoor is the retaliatory action by the Indian armed forces.
 
 

What targets were hit in Pakistan and how the operation unfolded

 
India carried out missile strikes in Pakistan and PoJK in the early hours of Wednesday, May 7. The strikes were launched on terrorist infrastructure used to plan the attack in Pahalgam. According to the Ministry of Defence, nine sites in Pakistan and PoJK were targeted.    Indian Army said that the action was focused, measured, and non-escalatory. Futhermore, no Pakistani miliatry facilities were targeted by India. The statement said that India showed immense restraint in selection of targets.   
 

What Operation Sindoor means for India–Pakistan military relations

 
The retaliation by India in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attacks is likely to receive a response from Pakistan. According to the latest media reports, heavy exchanges of fire were taking place in several sectors across the Line of Control.

More From This Section

Caption: Indian Air Force's Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk-I. Image Credit: PIB

IAF to start mock war drill on Pak border amid civil defence exercise

mock drill, bsf, civil defence

Action plan: How civil defence mock drill will be conducted on Wednesday

Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir

Pakistan to raise defence budget by 18% amid tensions with India: Report

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

India slams OIC's statement on Kashmir, says 'absurd, at Pakistan's behest'

S. Jaishankar

Japan, Germany, Mauritius seek more Indian talent: EAM S Jaishankar

Topics : Operation Sindoor Pahalgam attack India Pakistan relations BS Web Reports Indian Army

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2025 | 5:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchPaytm Q4 ResultsCivil Defence DistrictsMP Board Toppers List 2025Dividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayMI vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon