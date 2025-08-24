Sunday, August 24, 2025 | 10:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Analysis / A time to handhold: Lenders must support MSMEs as tariff woes rise

A time to handhold: Lenders must support MSMEs as tariff woes rise

As MSME tariff woes increase, lenders have to work closely with smaller industries, even as demand for a lifeline grows, reports Raghu Mohan

PHOTO: shutterstock
premium

The success rate of the number of invoices financed improved to 94.4 per cent in FY24 from 93.9 per cent in FY23. | PHOTO: Shutterstock

Raghu Mohan Mumbai
7 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 10:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In November last year, Swaminathan J urged bankers to work collaboratively with small businesses “to build trust, enhance credit discipline, and ensure that they are equipped with the financial tools needed to succeed”.
 
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) deputy governor was speaking at the CEO Forum of the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry. The topic was ‘MSMEs — Bridging the credit gap through improving confidence in lending’.
 
That time is well upon us now. Micro, small and medium enterprises or MSMEs are coping with US’ tariff related woes, and a closer engagement between lenders and the
Topics : MSMEs MSME credit RBI Policy MSME credit growth
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon