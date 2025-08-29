New co-lending guidelines may dampen bank, NBFCs' volumes in near term

Bankers and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) fear that the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) new guidelines on co-lending may reduce volumes in the near term due to operational challenges, one of which is the requirement to transfer a loan within 15 days of its origination.

Market participants said that, in the short run, the size of co-lending books is expected to shrink sharply, particularly for smaller non-banking financial companies (NBFC). They also warned that the new rules could increase operational costs for lenders, who will now need to maintain mandatory escrow accounts, comply with stricter know-your-customer (KYC) norms, and invest