New co-lending guidelines may dampen bank, NBFCs' volumes in near term

The new rules could increase operational costs for lenders, who will need to maintain mandatory escrow accounts, comply with stricter KYC norms, and invest in upgraded tech integration

Illustration: Ajaya mohanty

Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 3:21 PM IST

Bankers and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) fear that the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) new guidelines on co-lending may reduce volumes in the near term due to operational challenges, one of which is the requirement to transfer a loan within 15 days of its origination.
 
Market participants said that, in the short run, the size of co-lending books is expected to shrink sharply, particularly for smaller non-banking financial companies (NBFC). They also warned that the new rules could increase operational costs for lenders, who will now need to maintain mandatory escrow accounts, comply with stricter know-your-customer (KYC) norms, and invest
