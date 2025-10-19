Sunday, October 19, 2025 | 10:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
StatsGuru: States' pension burden overtook interest payments in 2022-23

CAG report shows pensions overtook interest costs in FY23 as states spent 43% of revenue on committed expenditure, including salaries, pensions, and debt servicing

States’ pension payouts surpassed interest payments in 2022-23 for the first time in five years, signalling rising fiscal pressure despite a steady share of committed expenditure, says CAG report.

Sneha Sasikumar New Delhi
Amid a debate on three variants of the pension system – old, new and unified – total payments of states under this head exceeded interest outgo for the first time in at least five years in 2022-23. As much as 43 per cent of revenue expenditure of states went to committed spend, which also includes salaries that year, according to a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG). 
The committed expenditure recorded a 9.37 per cent increase in 2022-23 year-on-year, reaching Rs 15.64 trillion. This has been more or less a trend, except for the Covid-hit year
