RBI may cancel licence of asset reconstruction companies after I-T report

Green finance market size could be $5.6 trn by 2047

Bank credit growth to dip to 13-13.5% this year from 15.9% in FY23: CRISIL

Canara Bank Q1FY24 net up 74.81% to Rs 3,534.8 crore, NII up 27.7% YoY

Canara Bank initiates process to launch IPOs of two non-core arms: Report

Canara Bank Q2FY24 result: Net profit jumps 42% to Rs 3606 cr; NPA down 27%

In September 2022, CRISIL Ratings evaluated its first-ever transaction of receivables originated under co-lending and business correspondent arrangements — for a ticket size of Rs 32-crore — and assigned a ‘Provisional CRISIL A’ to the 'Series A1 pass-through certificates’ issued by Leo August 2022, backed by U GRO Capital. The shadow bank seeks to grow its co-lending book three times to Rs 2,000 crore by the end of FY23, and has signed 18 partnerships, including with State Bank of India

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com