FY24 kicks off a new cycle for Indian banking

On September 15, 2008, Lehman Brothers Holding Inc, the “too big to fail” fourth-largest investment bank in the United States, with 25,000 employees, $639 billion in assets and $613 billion in liabilities, filed for bankruptcy, triggering a global financial crisis.
The US government allowed the iconic investment bank to fail but bailed out AIG, even though both were involved in subprime mortgage financing. Incidentally, AIG’s $182-billion bailout happened in the same week that witnessed the Lehman collapse.
A week before that, the government took over two troubled mortgage guarantee firms, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. This, six months after it had bailed out Bear Stearns, another struggling Wall Street firm, by loaning $30 billion to its buyer, JPMorgan Chase.
