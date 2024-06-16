Investing for children: Buy house or opt for MFs?

I was speaking to Meera and her spouse, Karan, about their financial plan. In their early forties, they had done well professionally. They lived in Mumbai in their own flat. Both their children attended a reputed primary school. Their annual household income was in seven figures, and they maintained a reasonable lifestyle while investing regularly in financial assets.

Their financial investments were already worth a couple of crore, and their monthly Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) in various mutual funds were around Rs 5 lakh. If they continued their disciplined investment approach for 10 more years, they were likely to achieve