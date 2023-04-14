A snapshot of term insurance plans with 2 riders offered by various firms

2023 may see an M&A surge in insurance sector: Shriram General Insurance MD
Structure of insurance laws to be altered with proposed amendments: Experts
LIC may turn into composite insurer; likely to merge 4 PSU general firms
Composite insurance licence regime may trigger M&A activity: HDFC Life CFO
LIC may look at composite licence post amendment in Insurance Laws
Insurance Samadhan launches Polifyx, a one-stop solution for customers
Irdai chief urges insurers to increase their capital for faster growth
DFS Secretary chairs meeting to boost enrolments under PMJJBY, PMSBY
DFS urges states, UTs to deepen micro-insurance schemes in 3-mth campaign
Non-life insurers may have to reduce payouts to adhere to EoM norms