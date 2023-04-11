DFS urges states, UTs to deepen micro-insurance schemes in 3-mth campaign

Vivek Joshi, secretary, department of financial services chaired a meeting virtually yesterday with chief secretaries/senior officials of all states and union territories to sensitise and impress upon them the salient features of the intensive three-month campaign to boost coverage of micro-insurance schemes at the gram panchayat level.

The department of financial services has urged the states and union territories to increase enrolments under the micro-insurance schemes of Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), considering the scope and size of population in their respective states.