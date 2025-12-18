Amended Insurance Bill boosts Irdai role in growth, stability: LIC MD

The Amended Insurance Bill strengthens the insurance regulator’s ability to guide sectoral development, safeguard consumer interests, and foster innovation in alignment with national priorities, said R Doraiswamy, managing director and chief executive officer (MD and CEO) of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), on Thursday.

“A strong, empowered, and forward-looking regulator is indispensable for balancing growth with stability in a rapidly expanding insurance market,” Doraiswamy said.

The Indian Parliament on Wednesday passed the Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Bill, 2025, marking a major overhaul of India’s insurance framework aimed at expanding coverage. The Bill has amended