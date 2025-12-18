Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 09:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Amended Insurance Bill boosts Irdai role in growth, stability: LIC MD

Amended Insurance Bill boosts Irdai role in growth, stability: LIC MD

For LIC, the proposed legislative changes will help the company in strengthening its reach, leveraging technology at scale, and for universal insurance coverage

R Doraiswamy
Doraiswamy also highlighted that the Bill provides a framework for greater operational agility and innovation

BS Reporter Mumbai
The Amended Insurance Bill strengthens the insurance regulator’s ability to guide sectoral development, safeguard consumer interests, and foster innovation in alignment with national priorities, said R Doraiswamy, managing director and chief executive officer (MD and CEO) of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), on Thursday.
 
“A strong, empowered, and forward-looking regulator is indispensable for balancing growth with stability in a rapidly expanding insurance market,” Doraiswamy said.
 
The Indian Parliament on Wednesday passed the Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Bill, 2025, marking a major overhaul of India’s insurance framework aimed at expanding coverage. The Bill has amended
