As India prepares for festivals, insurers have celebrations covered

State support for Dahi Handi to Durga Puja prompts organisers to strengthen assets and participants

Dahi handi festival
Insurers have covered nearly 60,000 Govindas, who will form human pyramids on Dahi Handi festival on August 27.

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 12:36 PM IST

Large, boisterous festivals of Dahi Handi, Ganesh Puja, and Durga Puja have millions celebrating on the streets, prompting insurers to step up coverage and costs for organisers and participants.

Festival celebrations now often get government support, encouraging organisers to opt for comprehensive insurance packages to safeguard their assets and participants.

“As of August 21, as many as 60,283 Govindas have been insured. This number is expected to rise further, as proposals for 5,000 to 8,000 Govindas are received daily.

