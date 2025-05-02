Friday, May 02, 2025 | 02:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Insurance / Banca channel for PSB-led life insurers slows in FY25 as incentives dry up

Banca channel for PSB-led life insurers slows in FY25 as incentives dry up

A renewed focus on core business, discontinuation of incentives for employees, and customer movement to digital purchases of insurance are the key reasons for the decline

insurance
Premium

The insurance regulator had also formed a task force to review the existing bancassurance framework.

Aathira Varier Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Growth in the bancassurance channel for life insurance companies backed by state-owned banks has slowed in FY25 compared to last year, due to a change in incentives offered by some of the lenders as these banks are now renewing focus on their core business.
 
According to industry estimates, growth in the bancassurance channel of life insurers backed by public sector banks (PSBs) slowed to 6 per cent in FY25, with growth in March slowing to just 2 per cent. In FY24, the growth rate was 7 per cent.
 
Similarly, growth in the bancassurance channel of private banks-led life insurers was
Topics : public sector bank public sector banks Life Insuracnce

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon