Bima Sugam to launch with 2-3 products and e-KYC module by year-end

In the first phase of Bima Sugam, which is likely to be ready by end of December or early January, the platform will feature an e-KYC module followed by two or three insurance products available for purchase, starting with health insurance followed by life insurance, and gradually moving on to others, according to persons aware of the development.

Earlier this month, Insurance Regulatory & Development Authority of India (Irdai) Chairman Ajay Seth launched the Bima Sugam website, which has ambitious plans of empowering citizens by simplifying insurance with a unified, digital identity. However, the platform itself, which is imagined as