BimaPay targets Rs 5,000 cr corporate insurance premium financing by FY30

BimaPay Finsure, an insurance premium financing company, has ventured into the corporate insurance segment and aims to finance over Rs 20 crore worth of premiums by the end of FY26. Currently focused on retail insurance, it targets Rs 5,000 crore overall disbursement by FY30.

The company will cover all sectors including IT, logistics, healthcare, manufacturing and more, offering products such as group medical, fire and group personal accident insurance.

According to BimaPay Finsure, upfront insurance premiums can cause cash flow issues for many businesses, leading some to delay or reduce coverage. The company plans to charge these entities an interest