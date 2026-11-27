The industry's loss ratio — which measures claims as a proportion of premiums — is expected to be well above 100 per cent, making the current Kharif season one of the most challenging for crop insurers in the past eight to nine years, according to early industry estimates. However, they expect the claims picture to become clearer by the end of November or early December.

According to insurance brokers, the season could be comparable to 2015-16, when India experienced a super El Niño and the agriculture sector experienced severe losses, following which the government launched a crop insurance scheme named 'Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY)'.

“(The) Industry is expecting losses worth thousands of crore in crop insurance this time, while the premiums charged were nearly 50 per cent less than last year due to better claims experience in the previous season,” an insurer said.

Prolonged dry spells during August and September, particularly in rain-deficient regions, have affected crop production across several key states. Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh are among the major states facing the impact of El Niño conditions, while Haryana and Andhra Pradesh are also likely to see elevated claims.

The low rainfall situation has added to the pressure, with several agricultural regions across Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Assam and the Northeast experiencing varying degrees of moisture stress. October's cyclonic activity has also contributed to higher claims in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

According to PMFBY portal, the gross premium collected for kharif season in FY26 stood at ₹12,261.68 crore, nearly 15 per cent less than the premiums collected last year, while the sum insured increased by 26 per cent to ₹1.83 trillion.

Under the PMFBY, the sum insured for a farmer is determined by the scale of finance per hectare for a specific crop, as decided by the District-Level Technical Committee and pre-declared by the State-Level Committee. The total sum insured is calculated by multiplying the scale of finance by the area of the notified crop proposed to be insured.

Farmers pay relatively low premiums under the scheme — up to 2 per cent of the sum insured for kharif crops, up to 1.5 per cent for rabi crops, and up to 5 per cent for commercial and horticultural crops. The balance premium is shared equally by the Centre and state governments, except in the north-eastern states (from kharif 2020) and Himalayan states (from kharif 2023), where the sharing ratio is 90:10. Farmers are not required to pay any premium beyond these prescribed rates.

The PMFBY operational guidelines also provide for three alternative risk-transfer structures besides the standard model: cup-and-cap (80:110), cup-and-cap (60:130), and a profit-and-loss-sharing model. Under these structures, if claims remain below specified thresholds, a portion of the premium subsidy paid by the government is returned to the state treasury.

According to Rohit Boda, group managing director at the JB Boda Group, it is still early to arrive at a final picture of claims for the 2026 kharif season, but indicators so far point to a difficult year for the crop insurance market.

“Premium rates have also come down this year, which is another factor influencing the claims outlook. Overall, crop insurance premium rates have declined by approximately 36 per cent. The reduction has been particularly noticeable in states of Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Jharkhand, following the fresh tenders issued in 2026,” he said

According to Mohammad Faizan Huq, associate president and head of Agriculture, Parametric and A&H, and Reinsurance at Howden India, the overall premium collected under the PMFBY and the Restructured Weather Based Crop Insurance Scheme (RWBCIS) for the current kharif season is provisionally estimated at around ₹12,250 crore, more than 13 per cent lower than the previous season.

He added that according to early industry indications the all-India Kharif season's loss ratio (claims over premium) is expected to be well beyond 100 per cent. The loss ratio may vary with insurers depending upon their exposure in states where production losses are higher.

According to experts, lower rates were quoted by insurers in key states, including Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Karnataka. Insurers have also reduced the premium pool even as weather-related risks have increased, putting pressure on underwriting performance.

The claims experience is expected to be more challenging than last year, when the kharif season's claims ratio was around 90-100 per cent. The final claims liability for the current season, however, will depend on yield data emerging from field-level Crop Cutting Experiments (CCEs) and estimates generated through the YES-Tech system, or Yield Estimation System based on Technology.