Entry of new players may intensify competition in reinsurance segment

After yea₹of domination in the reinsurance segment as the sole domestic reinsurer, state-owned General Insurance Corporation (GIC Re) is set to face increased competition. Following the approval of Prem Watsa and Kamesh Goyal-backed Valueattics Re by the insurance regulator, Jio Financial Services and Allianz Group have formed a 50:50 joint venture in reinsurance, leveraging Allianz’s existing Allianz Re and Allianz Commercial portfolios and activities in India.

However, this new competition is unlikely to pose an immediate challenge to GIC Re’s dominance, as the state-owned reinsurer enjoys obligatory cession and has an advantage in the order of preference.

“Competition is always