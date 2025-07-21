Monday, July 21, 2025 | 05:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Entry of new players may intensify competition in reinsurance segment

Entry of new players may intensify competition in reinsurance segment

New private players, including Valueattics Re, Jio Financial Services & Allianz are set to increase competition in India's reinsurance sector. However, experts believe GIC Re's position remains robust

General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re)
premium

General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re)

Aathira Varier Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After yea₹of domination in the reinsurance segment as the sole domestic reinsurer, state-owned General Insurance Corporation (GIC Re) is set to face increased competition. Following the approval of Prem Watsa and Kamesh Goyal-backed Valueattics Re by the insurance regulator, Jio Financial Services and Allianz Group have formed a 50:50 joint venture in reinsurance, leveraging Allianz’s existing Allianz Re and Allianz Commercial portfolios and activities in India.
 
However, this new competition is unlikely to pose an immediate challenge to GIC Re’s dominance, as the state-owned reinsurer enjoys obligatory cession and has an advantage in the order of preference.
 
“Competition is always
