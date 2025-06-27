FinMin working to double the life insurance cover under the PMJJBY

The Union finance ministry is working on a proposal to double the life insurance cover under its flagship financial inclusion insurance scheme, the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), said a senior government official.

As part of this revamp, a revision in premiums is also under consideration. “Under the proposed plan, the life insurance cover under PMJJBY, which currently provides a one-year term life cover of ₹2 lakh for individuals aged 18-50 years, may be doubled to ₹4 lakh.

However, the annual premium, which is currently ₹436 per subscriber, could also be increased to ₹700–800,” the official said. The