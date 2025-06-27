Friday, June 27, 2025 | 11:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
FinMin working to double the life insurance cover under the PMJJBY

FinMin working to double the life insurance cover under the PMJJBY

As part of this revamp, a revision in premiums is also under consideration

Insurance penetration peaked at 4.2 per cent during the pandemic in 2021-22 but has since declined. The Irdai report highlighted that low penetration reflects a lack of widespread insurance coverage, which is a concern in a rapidly developing econom

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 11:26 PM IST

The Union finance ministry is working on a proposal to double the life insurance cover under its flagship financial inclusion insurance scheme, the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), said a senior government official. 
 
As part of this revamp, a revision in premiums is also under consideration. “Under the proposed plan, the life insurance cover under PMJJBY, which currently provides a one-year term life cover of ₹2 lakh for individuals aged 18-50 years, may be doubled to ₹4 lakh.  
However, the annual premium, which is currently ₹436 per subscriber, could also be increased to ₹700–800,” the official said. The
