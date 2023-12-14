General Insurance CEOs laud the switch to 'principle-based' regulation

The General Insurance CEOs panel discussed ‘A paradigm shift from rule-based to principle-based regime’ at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit held on October 31, 2023. The panel included BHARGAV DASGUPTA, the then managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of ICICI Lombard General Insurance; KISHORE KUMAR POLUDASU, MD and CEO of SBI General Insurance; RITESH KUMAR, MD and CEO of HDFC Ergo General Insurance; and YASHISH DAHIYA, CEO and co-founder at PolicyBazaar. Edited excerpts:



How will the simplification of regulation help the general insurance industry?



Bhargav Dasgupta: We are the 15th largest general insurance market in the world. I think one of the reasons that this happened is the opening up of the sector to private players, liberalisation