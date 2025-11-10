Monday, November 10, 2025 | 06:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / Insurance / Health insurers record robust growth in Oct following GST rationalisation

Health insurers record robust growth in Oct following GST rationalisation

According to data released by the General Insurance Council, standalone health insurers (SAHI) reported 38.3 per cent Y-o-Y growth in premiums for October, reaching ₹3,738.34 crore

Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

While non-life insurers reported muted premium growth in October, standalone health insurers (SAHI) recorded a robust 38 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in premiums. This growth was driven by pent-up demand in the retail health insurance segment, supported by the rationalisation of goods and services tax (GST) — which improved affordability — and the normalisation of 1/N accounting norms.
 
According to data released by the General Insurance Council, standalone health insurers (SAHI) reported 38.3 per cent Y-o-Y growth in premiums for October, reaching ₹3,738.34 crore.
 
Among major players, Star Health and Allied Insurance recorded 22.5 per cent Y-o-Y growth in
