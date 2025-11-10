Health insurers record robust growth in Oct following GST rationalisation

While non-life insurers reported muted premium growth in October, standalone health insurers (SAHI) recorded a robust 38 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in premiums. This growth was driven by pent-up demand in the retail health insurance segment, supported by the rationalisation of goods and services tax (GST) — which improved affordability — and the normalisation of 1/N accounting norms.

According to data released by the General Insurance Council, standalone health insurers (SAHI) reported 38.3 per cent Y-o-Y growth in premiums for October, reaching ₹3,738.34 crore.

Among major players, Star Health and Allied Insurance recorded 22.5 per cent Y-o-Y growth in