Indo-Pak tensions trigger rise in war cover enquiries from companies

Indo-Pak tensions trigger rise in war cover enquiries from companies

Most commercial insurance policies exclude war cover but companies are seeking protection under aviation, marine and political violence categories amid rising tensions

The geopolitical tensions between the two countries have led customers to enquire more about war cover for infrastructure.

Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 7:39 PM IST

The heightened tension between India and Pakistan in recent weeks has prompted an increase in enquiries regarding “war cover” from Indian companies and individuals alike, said industry insiders.
 
That said, insurance brokers pointed out that 'war' is typically excluded from insurance coverage, except in the case of marine and aviation policies.
 
According to insurance experts, commercial lines, including property, fire and other segments, do not cover “war”, as war on land is historically a standard exclusion. However, “war cover” may be bought under marine hull and cargo, and aviation segments.
 
The geopolitical tensions between the two countries have led customers
